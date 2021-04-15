New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) In view of the "unprecedented rise" in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Union Home Ministry Thursday said its officers up to the level of Under Secretary can work from home and only 50 per cent staff need to attend office.

In an office memorandum, the home ministry said all officers who attend the office can stagger timings with entry into the office spread between 9 AM to 10 AM with corresponding office exit timings and those living in containment zones be exempted from attending office.

"In view of the unprecedented rise in the numbers of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, it has been decided to take measures to prevent its spread," the home ministry said.

The home ministry said officers of the level of Under Secretary or equivalent and below be allowed to work from home and their physical attendance in office be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual overall strength.

Rosters for their attendance will be prepared by concerned divisional or wing heads. Individual wing heads can, however, call for more than 50 per cent physical attendance of any of the categories of officials in their wings, if required on administrative grounds.

All officers of the level of Deputy Secretary, equivalent and above are to attend office on regular basis.

"All officers who attend office can stagger timings with entry into the office spread between 9 AM to 10 AM with corresponding office exit timings. This will also avoid rush in commuting, as also in lifts and corridors. Roster system by divisional or wing heads to take care of this aspect," the home ministry said.

All officials who do not attend office on a particular day are to make themselves available on telephone and other electronics means of communication at all times from their residence and work from home.

All officials residing in containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is denotified, it said.

All officials who attend office shall strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing of mask, physical distancing, use of sanitizer and frequent hand washing with soap and water.

Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas including refreshment kiosk and parking areas is to be strictly avoided and meetings, as far as possible, to be conducted through videoconferencing, the home ministry said.

Entry of outsiders or visitors to be curtailed appropriately and all employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, the ministry said.

"The above instructions or guidelines shall come into effect immediately and will remain in force until April 30,2021 or further orders, whichever is earlier," it said. Delhi recorded 16,699 fresh COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities due to the disease on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department here.

This comes a day after the national capital registered 17,282 new infections, its highest single-day spike till date. The number of cases has been on an upward spiral in the last few days.

