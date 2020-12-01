Dehradun, Dec 1 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 shook parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt around 9.41 am in Haridwar and nearby areas including Dehradun, Roorkee and Laksar, it said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: 80% of India Inc Fear More Fraud Cases in Next 2 Years, Says Deloitte Survey.

No damage from the earthquake has been reported so far.

Epicentered near Haridwar, the quake had a latitude of 30.03 degrees north and longitude of 77.95 degrees east, it said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Beats PM Narendra Modi to Be Yahoo's Most Searched Personality of the Year in 2020; Rhea Chakraborty Is Third on the List.

It had a depth of 10 km.

The source of the earthquake can be attributed to the Himalayan Frontal Fault, which is located in this area, Prof ML Sharma of the Department of Earthquake Engineering IIT, Roorkee said.

This region is seismically quite active and the latest temblor is one of the earthquakes in this sequence, he said. PTI ALM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)