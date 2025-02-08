Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Uttar Pradesh Women Commission Vice Chairperson, Aparna Bisht Yadav, lauds PM Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the BJP's victory in the 2025 Delhi elections and the Milkipur by-elections.

Expressing gratitude to BJP workers and the people of Delhi, Yadav acknowleged their role in enabling the party to form the government.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "... This is a consequence of the faith people have in PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath..."

Additionally, she highlighted significance of the Delhi elections, stating, "... This should have happened long back. I want to thank the BJP workers and BJP cadre... I want to thank the people of Delhi for giving us an opportunity to form the government in Delhi..."

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan is poised to register a big win in the bye-election in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur Assembly constituency. With only 11 rounds of vote counting remaining, he is leading by 44,460 votes over his nearest rival Ajit Prasad of Samajwadi Party, according to the Election Commission.

Paswan expressed gratitude towards the people for reposing faith in him.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said that the results symbolise a "breakdown of Samajwadi Party's arrogance."

"The positive result in Milkipur symbolises a breakdown of Samajwadi Party's arrogance over the Lok Sabha elections. Samajwadi Party should democratically accept the defeat with love," Sharma told ANI.

The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 57.13 per cent in the election held on February 5. Tight security has been put in place in the constituency on the counting day.

The bye-election in the Scheduled Castes (SC)-reserved constituency holds importance for both parties. In the 2022 Assembly elections, SP's Awadhesh Prasad defeated BJP's incumbent MLA, Gorakhnath, in Milkipur. (ANI)

