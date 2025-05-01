Ballia (UP), May 1 (PTI) SP MP Afzal Ansari condemned the targeting of Muslims and Kashmiri students in several parts of the country following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, alleging that those "government-backed" people spreading hatred share the same mindset as terrorists.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of a family function at the residence of Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey on Wednesday, Ansari said, "The Pahalgam incident is a failure of the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The site of the attack is 150 kilometres away from the Pakistan border. How did terrorists gain the courage to reach so deep into Indian territory? This is the time for a strong response. If there is no internal complicity, India must retaliate and reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as its own."

Condemning attacks on Muslims and Kashmiri students across the country, the Samajwadi Party leader cited an attack on Kashmiri students by members of right-wing groups in Patiala, Punjab, and vandalism of Muslim-owned shops in Haryana.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 01 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He claimed similar incidents have taken place elsewhere as well.

"Terrorists who come from Pakistan to kill innocent civilians and those who try to spread hatred in India in the name of religion and caste have the same mindset. The people of this country have started recognizing them," the SP leader said.

He further alleged that while foreign terrorists attack from across the border, "government-sponsored and trained hateful and disruptive elements" are indulging in violence and intimidation domestically.

"The government is patronising such elements due to which they are doing hooliganism in the name of religion and caste. While Kashmiri students and Muslims are being harassed in some places, dalit MP Ramji Lal Suman is being threatened,” he added.

Emphasising the need to reclaim PoK, Ansari said, "The entire country is united on this. It is the right time to integrate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir into India. They must be punished for their crimes, and what belongs to India must return to India."

He also claimed that the central government's decision to conduct a caste-based census was the result of pressure from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"In the coming times, the government will have to grant rightful entitlements to the deprived sections of society, based on the results of the caste census," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)