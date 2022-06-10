New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The national capital experienced a warm morning on Friday with a minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees celsius, two notches above the normal, according to India Meteorological Department.

Cloudy skies and light rain has been predicted during the day while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 36 per cent, the weather office said.

Northwest and central India is reeling under a spell of heatwave since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15, the IMD said on Thursday.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor (255) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

