New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) It was a hot morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 32.6 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 25.5 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 61 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Monday had settled at 37.4 degrees Celsius as the southwest monsoon remained elusive for another day.

The weather office has forecast westerly winds for Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

