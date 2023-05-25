New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, four notches below the season's average, and rainfall and thunderstorm are expected later in the day, weather officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) are expected at most places towards the afternoon or the evening.

The National Disaster Management Authority said, "Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty wind (speed 35-45 kmph) is very likely to occur at most places over Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi in next 24 hours."

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the national capital improved to the "good" category on Thursday. As per data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 96.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 59 per cent, the IMD said in a bulletin.

