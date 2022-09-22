Dumka, Sep 22 (PTI) A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's representative Pankaj Mishra, arrested in a money laundering case, "controls" illegal mining business in Sahibganj, the BJP on Thursday demanded that the CM be "removed".

BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi said that he had written to both Bihar and Jharkhand chief ministers on a number of occasions, highlighting the issue of illegal stone mining in Sahibganj, "but my warnings fell on deaf ears".

In the course of transportation of stones mined illegally in Sahibganj, a number of mishaps had taken place, the saffron party leader alleged.

Had the CMs taken cognisance of the letters, the present situation could have been averted, he said.

"Nothing has been left to imagination...ED's press statement clearly mentions everything… The CM should be removed. Governor should facilitate Soren's removal and ED should probe his role as well," Marandi said talking to reporters in Dumka.

Mishra enjoys "political clout" as he is the representative of CM Hemant Soren and "controls" illegal mining business in Soren's assembly constituency through his accomplices, the central agency said on Wednesday.

Soren is an MLA from Barhait assembly seat in Sahibganj district.

The CM, in a tweet on Wednesday, had said, "The opposition keeps attacking us like crazy but we have remained undeterred...I will continue to work for the people of Jharkhand."

