Osmanabad, Sep 29 (PTI) Maharashtra water and soil conservation minister Shankarrao Gadakh faced people's anger and complaints as he toured flood-affected parts of Osmanabad district on Wednesday.

Gadakh, who is the guardian minister of the district, visited villages of Dautpur, Irla, Ter, Wakdi, and Saundana, among others.

People told him about floodwater still lingering in houses, roads that have been washed away and disrupted electricity supply besides damaged crops.

The minister assured people that they would receive help at the earliest.

Rains lashed Osmanabad and several other areas of Marathwada over the last two days, claiming more than ten lives and damaging crops.

