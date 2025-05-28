Kandla (Gujarat) [India], May 28 (ANI): In a significant boost to maritime infrastructure and seafarer welfare at Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple vital developmental projects of DPA on Wednesday, as per a release.

The event was graced by Kutch-Morbi MP Vinodbhai Chavda, Gandhidham MLA Maltiben Maheshwari, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, along with senior officials of the port, stakeholders and representatives from trade unions today in Gandhidham.

The projects unveiled today reflect DPA's commitment to operational excellence, multimodal logistics and creating a seafarer-centric ecosystem aligned with global standards.

The first key project is the foundation stone of the new seafarer building at Kandla,--a modern and international standard seafarer centre, which will be constructed to provide world-class amenities for seafarers arriving at the port. The project will have facilities designed to create a comfortable and rejuvenating environment for the seafaring community.

The second key project is the foundation stone of the extension of the railway line towards berths 13 to 16, which will extend the railway infrastructure by 750 metres and connect the port area with Kutch salt junction. This project will help link smoother cargo evacuation and improve long-haul connectivity.

The third project is the inauguration of the telescopic gangway at oil jetty seven. The inauguration of this project will help in a secure and efficient access between vessels and jetty, and is crucial for facilitating safer operations for the crew and port personnel alike.

The fourth project is the inauguration of the fire brigade station inside the cargo jetty area, built within the port's operational zone. The inauguration of this station will significantly enhance the emergency preparedness and safety mechanisms within the port vicinity.

These projects reaffirm Deendayal Port Authority's dedication to modernizing port infrastructure, ensuring the well-being of seafarers and enhancing operational efficiency, in line with the vision of a robust and resilient maritime sector under Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)

