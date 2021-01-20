Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to establish a Vaccine Testing and Certification Laboratory in Hyderabad.

In a letter to Vardhan, he requested that the lab be established on the lines of the Central Drug Laboratory at Kasauli.

"IT and Industries Minister @KTRTRS wrote a letter to @MoHFW_INDIA Sri @drharshvardhan ji and reiterated the request for establishment of a Vaccine Testing and Certification Laboratory in Hyderabad, on the lines of Central Drug Laboratory in Kasauli," Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted on his official account.

The state capital is a major centre of vaccine development with Bharat Biotech, Biological E Ltd and other reputed firms having their base in the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)