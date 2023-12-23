New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): In 2023, the Ministry of Ayush (MoA) marked a significant milestone by reaffirming its vision and objectives on national and international levels. This year also saw the global dissemination and acceptance of Indian traditional medicine culture.

Ayush has advanced to a new degree of international recognition and left several permanent footprints of success.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Story Building of Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur Area (Watch Video).

"Ministry of Ayush's first "Chintan Shivir" (February 27-28) was organised by Minister of Ayush at Kaziranga National Park, Assam and well attended by Ayush fraternity, Ministry officials, experts and other stakeholders of Ayush sector, saw deliberation on digital health and technology in Ayush, future initiatives, strategy, challenges and the way forward, Ayush education, capacity building, employment generation and NEP," Ministry of Ayush said in a press release.

During India's Presidency 2023 of G20, the Ministry of Ayush actively participated in various activities throughout the year in different G20 group platforms, taking a whole government approach. It paved the way for the recognition and potential of scientific, evidence-based Traditional Medicine Systems in holistic health care as envisioned in SDG 3 for Universal Health Coverage across G20 Nations.

Also Read | 'Prime Meridian Runs Through Ujjain', Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Vows to Change World Time.

The first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Conference & Expo (March 2-5) on Traditional Medicine, organized in Guwahati, Assam saw an incremental trade interest generation of over Rs 590 crores.

"Under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, Invest India conducted B2B meetings at the event with the support of Ayushexcil (Ayush Export Promotion Council). More than 56 exhibitors and buyers from 19 countries discussed and expressed their interest in trade in traditional medicine.

More than 50 one-to-one meetings between buyers and sellers were conducted during the conference," the Ministry further said.

On June 21, the 9th edition of International Day of Yoga 2023 was successfully celebrated on a much larger scale and witnessed new initiatives.

The main National event at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh saw the enthusiastic participation of more than 15,000 people, who participated in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) demonstration in the presence of Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through a video message and said that "India's culture and social structure, its spirituality and ideals, and its philosophy and vision have always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace."

The first ever Global Summit on Traditional Medicine (August 17-18) was organised by the World Health Organisation, and co-hosted by the Ministry of Ayush, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The main outcomes of the global summit were released by the World Health Organisation in the form of the Gujarat Declaration.

"In the summit, WHO also shared the initial findings of the global survey on Traditional Medicine that indicates that the reach of Traditional Medicine is on the rise across the globe.'Gujarat Declaration' emphasised that the importance of Traditional Medicine is recognised for the attainment of universal health coverage and WHO's commitment to work toward it through evidence generation and policy support to member states," the Ministry stated.

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) which works under the Ministry of Ayush, issued its 7th volume of research journal in April 2023. The research study clearly outlined the impact of "Mann Ki Baat" on various Ayush sectors and demonstrated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of Ayush impacted Ayush sectors significantly.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of Ayush in his research paper published in the journal on the impact study of the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat programme stated that out of 100 episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat' the Prime Minister has mentioned 'Ayush' in 37 episodes.

Ayurveda Day celebration on November 10 is a testament to the ever-spreading and effective reach of Ayurveda across the globe as more than 100 countries celebrated Ayurveda Day in one form or another.

The events organised pan India, along with the main event organised in Panchkula, Haryana saw massive participation and generated a lot of enthusiasm among the masses.

The Ministry of Ayush signed the Project Collaboration Agreement with WHO in the realm of traditional & complimentary medicine in the presence of Indra Mani Pandey (Permanent Representative of India to the UN), Dr Bruce Aylward (Assistant Director-General of the Universal Health Coverage and Life Course Division of WHO), Dr Rudi Eggers, Dr Kim Sungchol.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in GAIIS 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs notified Ayush Visa (category AY) for foreign nationals for treatment under Ayush System/Indian System of Medicines.

The introduction of Ayush Visa introduces a special visa scheme for foreigners visiting India seeking treatment under the Indian system of Medicines like therapeutic care, wellness, yoga etc. Ayush Visa will boost medical value travel and is intended to promote India as a medical value travel destination.

The flagship programme of the National Ayush Mission witnessed far-reaching impact in terms of Ayush health care services and the first 10 months of the year 2023 saw 6.91 crore people getting benefits through Ayush Health and Wellness centres. To further strengthen the services, the Ministry of Ayush organised regional review meetings across the six zones pan India.

Ministry of Ayush contributed significantly to accelerating the pace of socio-economic development of the North-east region through its various schemes, infrastructure development, & various summits and conferences, Ayush Parv and Expo etc.

"On 11 February 2023, Unani Day was celebrated at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. In the presence of Union Minister Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal a Mobile App developed by CCRUM on 'Common Remedies in Unani Medicine' was launched.

The Minister also inaugurated an international conference on Unani medicine to commemorate Unani Day. An international conference souvenir on various publications of the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) online journal was released," the Ministry added.

On April 10, 2023, a one-day Scientific Convention was organized by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy under the Ministry of Ayush to celebrate the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day in New Delhi. The theme of the convention was "Homoeo Parivar - Sarvajan Swasthya, One Health, One Family". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)