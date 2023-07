New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Culture, through its autonomous body, Sahitya Akademi, holds literary programs for promotion of the north-eastern tribal languages such as Mizo, Ao, Garo, Chakma, Rabha, Karbi, Hmar, Lepcha, Khasi, Tangkhul, Missing, Tenydie, Kokborok, Jaintia, etc., Parliament was told Thursday.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said this while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha.

He said that the Akademi encourages regional dialects and languages through Bhasha Samman for outstanding contributions in the field of classical and medieval literature and in unrecognized languages.

Programmes such as Gramalok to reach out to literary lovers belonging to non-urban places across the nation are conducted.

G Kishan Reddy listed out the celebration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on 9 August by organising an All India Tribal Writers’ Meet, and the North East Centre for Oral Literature (NECOL), established in Agartala to cater the regional languages which bring out related publications.

Translation of books from regional languages into English which would help translations into other languages for the dissemination of this unknown literature into other linguistic communities, the minister said.

In addition, the Ministry of Education through the National Education Policy, 2020 focuses on the promotion of all Indian languages including regional languages. The policy provides, wherever possible, for the medium of instruction in the local language up to at least class 5, and preferable up to class 8, said the minister. (ANI)

