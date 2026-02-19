New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics & IT has issued detailed access guidelines for delegates and invitees attending the event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

According to the advisory, the Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena will remain closed for registered delegates and expo participants, while the Convention Centre will be accessible strictly by invitation only.

Also Read | Shiv Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Happy Shivaji Jayanti Messages and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj HD Photos.

Invitees with valid badges for the inaugural ceremony may enter through Gate No. 4 or Gate No. 10 from 6:00 AM onwards and proceed to the Level 3 Plenary Hall. Delegates are advised to arrive early and complete entry no later than 7:30 AM, as seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vehicle access for badge holders will be through Gate No. 1, while Gate No. 5A has been designated for accredited media personnel and Media Centre staff. A golf cart facility will also be available for transit within the complex.

Also Read | Harbarinder Singh Murder Case: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav Suspends DSP and SHO After AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead by Assailants During Marriage Function in Tarn Taran (Watch Video).

Following the inaugural session, invitees may attend other scheduled sessions on Level 3 and proceed to the Food Court or the AI Impact Expo Arena. Re-entry to Level 3 will be permitted depending on seat availability and local access arrangements.

Limited self-drive parking is available at nearby locations, including Purana Qila (1.6 km), Zoo Parking (3 km), and JLN Stadium (4.8 km), with shuttle services operating from these points to Gate No. 4 of Bharat Mandapam. Intermittent traffic restrictions are expected in and around the ITPO area.

All delegates, speakers, and stakeholders have been urged to cooperate fully with security and traffic personnel and adhere to on-site instructions to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the summit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)