Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Government of India stated that it will hold the first-ever Future Skills Summit in Guwahati on February 15 where more than 20 strategic collaborations, 1,000 prominent attendees and 30 innovative exhibitions will be witnessed.

The summit will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, alongside young Indians, thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, educators, and technology enthusiasts.

Also Read | Telangana: Section 144 Imposed Prohibitory Orders in Parts of Hyderabad After Clash Between Communities.

Together, they will deliberate on strategies for catalyzing future-ready talent for India & the World.

Discussions at the summit will revolve around the impact of rapid digitization across the globe, highlighting the emergence of new opportunities for young Indians in next-gen cutting edge technologies like AI, ML, semiconductors, robotics, cybersecurity, etc, which opens tremendous opportunities for Young Indians, stated an official release by the Government of India.

Also Read | UAE Won Hearts of 140 Crore Indians, Says PM Narendra Modi After Inaugurating BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Videos).

Recognising that skills are the passport to prosperity, the summit is poised to formulate a roadmap in sync with the goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is, to transform India into a global talent hub and capitalise on the opportunities thrown up by emerging technologies, the release added.

A pivotal objective is also to forge numerous partnerships with industry and academic institutes nationwide, ensuring that curriculum aligns closely with industry demands and standards.

In line with this objective, the summit will witness over 20 strategic collaborations between NIELIT and Intel, HCL, Microsoft, Kindryl, IIM Raipur, IIITM Gwalior, Wipro, and others.

More than 1000 prominent attendees and over 30 innovative exhibitions will be part of this summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)