New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) actively participated in the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, organized from September 17 to October 2 under the joint aegis of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Guided by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering a cleaner and sustainable India through the Swachhata movement, MHI along with its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs) has reinforced its commitment towards a clean, sustainable and progressive nation, according to an official release from the Ministry of Heavy Industries

As part of the campaign, more than 90 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) and 45 public places were identified for cleaning, with the participation of more than 2,000 volunteers.

To further strengthen the spirit of Swachhata, MHI and its CPSEs/ABs organized a series of creative, people-centric initiatives under the theme "Swachhotsav", in alignment with the Swachhata Hi Seva - 2025 campaign. Activities included Waste-to-Art exhibitions, painting competitions under the slogan "Ek Kadam Swachhta Ki Ore" (One Step Towards Cleanliness), tree plantation drives, and other awareness programmes.

These initiatives witnessed enthusiastic participation from schools, colleges, hospitals, health clinics, and civil society organizations, thereby transforming the campaign into a people's movement for a cleaner and greener India. They reaffirm the collective commitment of MHI and its CPSEs/ABs towards building a sustainable future, in alignment with the vision of Swachh Bharat. (ANI)

