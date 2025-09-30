Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Assamese superstar Zubeen Garg.

In a post on social media platform X, the Assam CM stated, "Ministry of Home Affairs has now formally invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in connection with the FIR lodged by Assam Police regarding the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Says 'Viable Pathway to Long-Term, Sustainable Peace'.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1972932792976900377

Earlier on Monday, Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed that the Assam government had submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the MLAT with Singapore to facilitate the probe into the singer's death.

Also Read | 'Someone Attends Climate Change Conference, Will He Be an ISI Agent?': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J Angmo Refutes Pakistan Connection Amidst Rising Tensions in Ladakh.

The Chief Minister added that invoking the treaty will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities, enabling access to case details and assistance in bringing back the accused to India to secure justice. "The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen. Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities--giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice," Assam CM Sarma's post on X.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said that the next two to three days are critical as an Assam police team has already reached Singapore to assist with the investigation.

"When they (Ministry of Home Affairs) send it to Singapore to invoke, we will be able to go ahead much more in the coming days, because our police team is in Singapore. The next 2-3 days are more important," he added.

Meanwhile, a senior Assam police official revealed that Shyamkanu Mahanta, the key organiser of the North East India Festival, is reportedly hiding in Singapore. Earlier, lookout notices had been issued against Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg's manager, in connection with the case. Both have been directed to appear before the CID office in Guwahati by October 6.

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh assured that the ongoing investigation by the CID/SIT is being carried out transparently and meticulously under the Chief Minister's directives.

"One SIT/CID is already in Delhi, and one team will go to Singapore. The process of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) is on. I appeal to the people of Assam to show their faith towards the Assam police in the last 7 days, and this probe will reach a final conclusion. We should follow the legal process. Let them do their work and request all to support us," the Assam DGP said.

Zubeen Garg, the iconic singer and actor, passed away in Singapore on September 19 following an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and subsequently transported to Assam on a commercial flight, arriving in Guwahati on September 21. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)