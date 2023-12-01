New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat released the Dynamic Ground Water Resource Assessment Report for the entire country for the year 2023 on Friday.

The assessment was carried out jointly by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and States/UTs, which can be used for suitable interventions by various stakeholders.

According to the assessment report, the total annual ground water recharge for the entire country is 449.08 billion cubic meters (BCM), marking an increase of 11.48 BCM compared to the previous year (2022) and the annual ground water extraction for the entire country is 241.34 BCM.

"Further, out of the total 6553 assessment units in the country, 736 units have been categorized as 'Over-exploited'," a release said.

"Assessment indicates increase in ground water recharge, Analysis indicates improvement in ground water conditions in 226 assessment units in the country compared with 2022 assessment data, Stage of ground water extraction stands at 59.23% and Out of total 6553 assessment units, 4793 units categorized as 'Safe'," the release added.

Such joint exercises between CGWB & States/UTs were carried out earlier in 1980, 1995, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2020 and 2022.

"A detailed analysis of the information collected from the assessment indicates an increase in ground water recharge which may mainly be attributed to increase in recharge from canal seepage, return flow of irrigation water and recharges from water bodies/tanks and water conservation structures," it added.

Further, analysis indicates improvement in groundwater conditions in 226 assessment units in the country when compared with 2022 assessment data. In addition, an overall decrease in the number of over-exploited units and decrease in the stage of groundwater extraction level have also been observed.

Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Debashree Mukherjee; Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Vini Mahajan; Joint Secretary (A, IC & GW), Subodh Yadav; Chairman, CGWB Sunil Kumar Ambast were present on the occasion.

The Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India is periodically assessed by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) jointly with the State / UT level agencies.

This exercise comprises an assessment of Annual Ground Water Recharge, Extractable Ground Water Resource, Ground Water Extraction.

The stage of groundwater extraction in an assessment unit is calculated as the ratio of annual groundwater extraction to annual extractable resource. Based on this, the assessment units are categorised as safe, semi-critical, critical or overexploited. (ANI)

