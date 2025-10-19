New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development has been honoured with an award for its outstanding contribution towards the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PMJANMAN).

Anil Malik, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, received the award on behalf of the Ministry from President Droupadi Murmu.

The felicitation ceremony was held during the National Conclave on 'Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan' at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

More than 2000 Anganwadi Centres have been made functional in the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) areas under the PM JANMAN scheme, empowering communities at the last mile.

During FY 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) for the socio-economic development of 75 PVTG communities residing in 18 states and one UT.

The mission aims to provide basic facilities, including safe housing, clean drinking water, improved access to education, health, and nutrition, as well as road and telecom connectivity, electrification of unelectrified households, and sustainable livelihood opportunities, within 3 years. These objectives are planned to be met through 11 interventions implemented by 9 line Ministries.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the national conclave on the 'Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan' and presented awards to the best-performing states, districts, blocks, and Integrated Tribal Development Agencies at a function held in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that this conclave reflects our national resolve to make governance truly participatory, inclusive, and based on people's participation.

She added that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan was launched with the transformative vision of making every tribal village self-reliant and a proud village. She highlighted that this campaign aims to ensure that tribal communities participate in the nation's development journey and that the benefits of development reach all tribal areas and people. She expressed confidence that the Tribal Action Framework will play a vital role in the development of our tribal people and the country.

The President said that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan strengthens the spirit of public participation by empowering Gram Sabhas and community-led institutions. She stated that through meaningful participation of tribal society, national policy can be influenced and schemes can be made more effective.

The President stated that tribal communities are a vital part of the country's socio-cultural diversity. She said that tribal traditions remind us that development must be in harmony with nature. The President highlighted that in recent years, the Government has taken several concrete steps to ensure the overall development of tribal communities. She further stated that these efforts aim not only to provide financial assistance but also to offer opportunities in education, health, employment, technical skills, and equal participation in governance. (ANI)

