Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 2: Startup Singam, Tamil Nadu's most influential startup reality platform, today unveiled the official teaser of Startup Singam - Season 2, signalling a powerful new chapter driven by ambition, scale, and opportunity. The theme for this edition, "Idhu Kanavukkaana Garjanai" -- a roar for dreams -- captures the spirit of founders who dare to think big, build bold, and scale with conviction.

A Proven Track Record: Season 1 Success: Startup Singam's debut season created a strong impact across the startup ecosystem. Season 1 featured 39 startups, supported by 12 investors and over 20 HNIs, with ₹24+ crore deployed through on-show and post-show funding. The platform proved to be a major advantage for participating in startups, with several brands -- especially in the D2C space -- witnessing up to 7x growth in revenues after their appearance on the show. Season 1 firmly positioned Startup Singam as more than a television format -- it emerged as a credible growth and funding platform for startups.

Season 2: Bigger Scale, Bigger Ambition: Building on this strong foundation, Startup Singam - Season 2 is set to dramatically scale its impact. The upcoming season will feature 75+ startups across 26 episodes, bringing together 30+ institutional investors and 100+ HNIs actively looking to invest in the best startups from Tamil Nadu. With a significantly expanded investor pool, the funding kitty for Season 2 is expected to exceed ₹100 crore, positioning Startup Singam as one of the largest funding platforms in the region for startups across all stages -- from early traction to scale-ready ventures. The Season 2 teaser offers a powerful glimpse into what lies ahead: sharper pitches, stronger founder stories, deeper mentorship, and higher-stakes opportunities. The teaser was unveiled at a closed-door gathering titled The Roar Table, attended by Season 1 founders and the Season 2 leadership, symbolically marking the transition between two landmark editions.Startup Singam - Season 2 will premiere with its first episode on January 25 on Vijay TV and JioHotstar.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar Vembu, Founder & CEO of Mudhal Partners and Chief Mentor of Startup Singam, said the platform has consistently showcased real founder stories, and that Season 2 builds on this authenticity with bigger ambition, truly reflecting the spirit behind "Idhu Kanavukkaana Garjanai." Hemachandran, Co-Founder, noted that Season 1 exceeded expectations and validated the strength of Tamil Nadu's startup ecosystem, while Balachandar, Co-Founder, added that Startup Singam has evolved into a serious, high-impact platform for founders, with Season 2 set to be sharper and bigger.

Season 2 of Startup Singam is proudly backed by visionary brands that believe in the power of entrepreneurship. Zoho presents the season as Title Sponsor, with TTK Prestige as Co-Presented By and DAC powering the show as Trusted Home Partner. The journey is further supported by Associate Sponsors Lalithaa Jewellery, VDart Ventures, XB Group and City Union Bank--an initiative by Baanhem Ventures to fuel the next wave of startup dreams.

This season, it's not just about startups.

Link of the official teaser of Startup Singam S2 -https://youtu.be/14KPG73v_Pc?si=eKW-wBMrvwzhkP_s

