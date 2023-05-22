Bhubaneswar, May 22 (PTI) With Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inducting three senior leaders- BK Arukha, SP Nayak and Sudam Marndi, into the cabinet, BJP on Monday described the reshuffle as a case of bringing forth "old wine in new bottle".

BJP state general secretary Golak Mohapatra asserted to newspersons that bringing back ministers who had earlier been dropped could not improve the efficiency of the Naveen Patnaik cabinet.

Asserting that the ministry reshuffle would have no impact on the electoral prospect of Mohapatra claimed, “The cabinet reshuffle is like old wine in a new bottle”.

He pointed out that ministers who were dropped from in the past, have been included in the ministry. "How can their efficiency increase?" he asked.

While Arukha and Marndi were dropped from the ministry in the previous ministry reshuffle in June, 2022, Nayak had served as a minister between 2009 to 2012. All the new ministers had some time ago served as members of the Naveen Patnaik Council of Ministers.

Mohapatra alleged that the cabinet reshuffle "was undertaken in order to deal with infighting within the ruling BJD". He claimed that resentment is still brewing within the BJD following the ministry reshuffle.

The BJP leader claimed that the ministers who were dropped were entagled in various cases.

"By removing the two leaders from the Ministry, the government has admitted that they were guilty. However, it is surprising that the government is not taking any action against the two leaders", the BJP leader alleged.

However, the Congress party felt that the reshuffle had been done with an eye on polls due next year.

Congress MLA, Sura Routray said, "The ministry reshuffle was with an eye on the 2024 elections. Sudam Marandi from Mayurbhanj district has been taken into ministry to woo tribal votes. However, the ministers in the Odisha government are powerless in the state. Therefore, it will have no impact."

Earlier on the day, three senior BJD leaders- Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sarada Nayak and Sudam Marndi took oath as cabinet ministers. While Bikram Keshari Arukha has been given the Finance portfolio, the School and Mass Education and Labour & Employees' State Insurance departments have gone to Sudam Marndi and Sarada Nayak, respectively.

