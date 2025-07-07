New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Three members of Gogi gang, including a minor, have been apprehended in connection with a firing incident in Delhi's Rohini area, an official said on Monday.

Umesh Sharma (21), Sunil alias Sunny (22), and the minor had allegedly fired multiple rounds at vehicles parked in front of a house on June 9 in Sector-16 in Rohini, he said.

Two pistols along with six live cartridges and two motorcycles used in the attack have been recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act was registered after the incident.

On June 13, police received specific input about Sharma's movement near Tikri Khurd in outer Delhi. A trap was laid, and Sharma was nabbed with a pistol and four live cartridges, the officer said.

Based on his interrogation, the minor accused involved in the firing was also traced and apprehended.

Later, on June 27, acting on a tip-off, police arrested Sunny from the Kalam Chowk area in Narela. One pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. Another motorcycle used in the firing was also seized, the officer said.

During questioning, the accused told police that the firing was carried out by them along with another absconding associate, Chirag alias Kala, as part of their growing involvement in gang-related activities.

After dropping out of school, Sharma, a native of Rajasthan's Alwar, began working in shops and malls before falling into a criminal company. He has two previous cases registered against him in Haryana, including assault, criminal intimidation, and house trespass.

Sunny, also a school dropout from Narela, got involved in crime after coming into contact with local gang members. He, too, worked in private companies before joining the Gogi gang's criminal network.

