New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): A minor boy has been safely recovered in Kanpur on Thursday after his family in Karawal Nagar, Delhi, reported him missing and possibly kidnapped.

The 14-year-old boy was recovered from Kanpur Central Railway Station following swift action by the Delhi Police.

On July 16 at approximately 10:30 PM, a family member of theminor boy lodged a complaint at PS Karawal Nagar, alleging the kidnapping of his minor son. According to the complainant, the boy had left home for tuition at around 4:30 PM and did not return.

Swiftly acting on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections, and an investigation was initiated.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, a dedicated team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Vipin Yadav, SHO Karawal Nagar. The team consisted of SI Abhimanyu, PSI Harsh Vardhan, HC Ravindra, HC Harkesh, and Constable Rohit Yadav, all working under the supervision of Shri Vijaypal Singh, ACP Khajuri Khas.

The team swiftly traced the boy's location near Kanpur and coordinated with the Government Railway Police (GRP). The team then proceeded to Kanpur, where the minor was successfully recovered at Kanpur Central Railway Station.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

