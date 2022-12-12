Bareilly, Dec 12 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday and the accused has been identified as Shahrukh (19), Superintendent of Police (city) Rahul Bhati said.

When the minor was returning to her home from a market, the accused took her to his house and allegedly raped her, he said.

The girl's father, a doctor, had gone to a relative's house two days ago to attend a function, he said.

As the minor shouted, her relative rushed to her rescue following which the accused fled from the spot, the father said in his complaint.

A case has been registered against the accused at Izzatnagar police station and efforts are on to nab him, the SP said.

