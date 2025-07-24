New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday said Air India reported a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots across all fleets in the aftermath of the AI-171 accident. Almost 112 Air India pilots called in sick on June 16th, a few days after the AI-171 crash.

Responding to an unstarred question by BJP MP Jai Prakash on mass sick leave by Air India pilots after AI 171 crash, MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, 'On 16.06.2025, a total of 112 pilots reported sick, comprising 51 Commanders (P1) and 61 First Officers (P2)'.

The DGCA has already released a medical circular on February 22, 2023, about the mental health of flight crews and air traffic controllers. This circular (Medical Circular 01 of 2023) gives clear guidelines for both airline operators (scheduled and non-scheduled) and DGCA-approved medical examiners to follow.

The MoS Mohol stated, 'Quick and effective methods to assess mental health that can easily be performed by the DGCA-empanelled medical examiners during the Class 1/2/3 medical examination are recommended. Introduction of a separate, standalone, and customised training capsule for the flight crew/ATCOs to recognise and manage the adverse effects of mental health conditions is also advised to all airline operators."

"Additionally, on mental health monitoring, the organisations (scheduled and non-scheduled operators, FTOs and AAI) were also advised to have a Peer Support Programme (PSP) in place for their employees. The organisations are required to enable, facilitate and ensure access to this proactive and non-punitive programme that will assist and support flight crew/ATCOs in recognising, coping with and overcoming any problem," MoS stated. (ANI)

