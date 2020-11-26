Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was detained by the Santacruz police here for allegedly stealing motorcycles for joyride and dumping them after using up the fuel, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Tuesday nabbed the teen who had come with a stolen motorcycle near Sambhaji Garden in the suburb, the official said.

Further probe revealed that the boy had stolen two- wheelers from Santacruz, Juhu and Oshiwara areas in the past and had dumped them after using up the fuel, he said, adding that none of the stolen motorcycles were sold.

The police have recovered nine two-wheelers from his possession, the official said.

The boy has been booked under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC and further probe is underway, he added.

