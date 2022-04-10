Budaun (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village in Islamnagar area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house and the neighbour identified as Rambharose took her to his place and raped her, the family members of the girl said in their complaint.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia To Receive 1 Million Pilgrims in Upcoming Hajj Season, Says Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

When the girl reached home, she narrated the incident to her family members, who lodged the case following which the accused was arrested.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Greetings On Auspicious Hindu Festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)