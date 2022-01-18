New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken suo-moto cognizance of reports of stone pelting on Sikh devotees who went to attend Prakash Parv at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Sahib in Patna on Sunday.

Media reports have mentioned that a vehicle carrying Sikh devotees was pelted with stones by a mob in Bhojpur district in Bihar.

NCM chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura spoke with the Chief Secretary, Bihar in this regard.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police registered a case at Charpokhari police station against 11 named and 15 unknown persons. Four persons including Secretary of Yagya Samiti had been arrested and sent to jail.

Bihar government informed NCM that the injured devotees were provided medical aid and had been escorted upto the Bihar border on January 16. The devotees have reached Punjab.

A group of Sikh devotees, on their way home in Punjab's Mohali, suffered injuries when their vehicle was pelted with stones by a mob in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Sunday, informed Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rahul Singh.

"Six Sikh devotees, on way to their home in Mohali from Patna, suffered injuries when their vehicle was pelted with stones by a mob for not donating for a religious ritual and construction of a religious place in Charpokhari, Bhojpur on Sunday," the SDPO said.

He further informed that the incident took place on Ara-Sasaram Road near Dhyanitola under Charpokhri police station in Bhojpur district when the devotees were on their way to Mohali after taking part in 'Prakash Parv' being observed at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Sahib in Patna. (ANI)

