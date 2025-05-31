Bahraich (UP), May 31 (PTI) Some miscreants allegedly broke an idol kept in a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Saturday.

The incident caused resentment among the villagers, the police added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tewari on Saturday said that some miscreants broke an idol in a temple located in Khasa Mohammadpur village under the Ramgaon police station area on Friday. The agitated villagers gathered outside the temple and raised slogans, he said.

He added that police and administrative officials reached the spot and pacified the villagers by assuring action. After that, the villagers immersed the broken idol in the Saryu river. A new idol is being installed there, Tewari said.

A case has been registered in this regard.

Tiwari said that adequate police force has been deployed in the village, and some suspects are being questioned.

The ASP said that some people called for violent protests on social media regarding the incident, so prohibitory orders have been imposed in the district.

Circle Officer of Mahsi, DK Srivastava, in a statement said that some anti-social elements are allegedly inciting people's religious sentiments through social media. Such elements will be identified and legal action will be taken by registering a case against them, he said.

