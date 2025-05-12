Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) The contestants of the Miss World 2025 from 22 countries visited Buddhavanam, a Buddhist theme park on the banks of the Krishna river in neighbouring Nalgonda district, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday.

The contestants participated in meditation and other spiritual programmes.

Noted archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy explained the significance of Buddhavanam to them. The participants of the global event were delighted to see the sculptures depicting the life of Gautama Buddha at the park.

Buddhavanam, located beside the famous Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, is a one-of-its-kind Buddhist heritage theme park spread across 279 acres.

It has been developed to showcase glimpses of the Buddha's glorious life, featuring Buddha Charitha Vanam (Life of Buddha), Jataka Park, Dhyana Vanam, Stupa Vanam, Maha Stupa, and an in-house Buddhist Heritage Museum.

Before arriving at Buddhavanam, the contestants also took part in a photo shoot at Vijay Vihar, located close to the dam.

Nagarjuna Sagar derives its name from Nagarjuna Konda or Sriparvata-Vijayapuri, which served as the capital of the Ikshvaku dynasty that ruled parts of present-day Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the 3rd and 4th centuries AD.

Nagarjuna Konda was a prominent centre of Mahayana Buddhism.

The contestants hailed from countries including India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, China, Thailand, and Armenia.

The Miss World contestants are scheduled to participate in a heritage walk at Charminar and attend a welcome dinner at the Nizam-era Chowmahalla Palace on May 13.

The administration, including the police, has made elaborate security and logistical arrangements for the heritage walk.

The Miss World 2025 contest began with a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31.

The Telangana government has drawn up an action plan to enhance the state's global image and attract investments by leveraging the Miss World event.

The participants will visit prominent tourist attractions across the state. Their itinerary includes heritage sites from the Nizam era in Hyderabad and the UNESCO-listed Ramappa temple in Warangal.

