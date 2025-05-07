New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A sense of satisfaction and relief was collectively shared by the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Retaliating against the terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed in south Kashmir's Pahalgam town, the Indian armed forces hit the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, among other terror targets.

“Terrorists will think 100 times before acting again,” said Rajesh Narwal, father of Lt Vinay Narwal, hailing India's response.

"I had said that such a thing (retaliatory strikes) has to be done so that no one dares to do such a cowardly act again...the strikes carried out on the terror targets will resonate in their minds forever,” Rajesh said.

Married about three weeks ago, Narwal (26), accompanied by his wife Himanshi, was on a honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot him at point-blank range.

Sumathi, the mother of Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga in Karnataka who was killed in Pahalgam, said she did not want her son's "sacrifice" to go to waste.

"We had faith that Modi will make the right decision. Nothing should happen to innocents, but those who try to oppress or indulge in rogue actions against us should not be spared. My son's sacrifice should not go to waste. I feel that the right decision has been taken," Sumathi told PTI videos.

Rao had travelled to Kashmir with his wife Pallavi and son Abhijeya.

Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and three-year-old son, was also shot dead by terrorists.

Bhushan's father Channaveerappa hailed the armed forces' response.

"The name, 'Operation Sindoor' is correct because they have removed the 'tilak' of many women. That's a good step. Government has done a good job.”

Jennifer, wife of Sushil Nathaniel, said the four terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack should be killed.

"Whatever has happened is right, but those four people should also be eliminated. These four people did what even an animal would not do. These people should also get the same punishment. These four people should also die," she said.

Sushil Nathaniel, an Indore resident, was holidaying with his wife in Pahalgam.

Arathy, daughter of N Ramachandran from Kochi, expressed hope that the operation would bring some relief to the families of the victims.

"Let all Indians see comfort in this operation. Let Operation Sindoor bring some comfort and relief to all the families of victims, including Himanshi (Narwal)," Arathy added.

Childhood friends Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote from Pune also lost their lives in Pahalgam. Their families described ‘Operation Sindoor' as a fitting tribute to the victims.

"Through Operation Sindoor, a tribute has been paid to those who were killed in the Pahalgam attack. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out Operation Sindoor. I am thankful that our emotions have been understood.

“Our sindoor was wiped out by terrorists but today I am very happy that under Operation Sindoor, our armed forces destroyed terrorists' bases in Pakistan," said Pragati Jagdale, wife of Santosh.

Sangita Ganbote, wife of Kaustubh, said that they were extremely happy that India avenged the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which she and other women lost their "sindoor".

"We were all waiting to see when India would avenge the terrorist attack. Today, the Indian armed forces gave a befitting reply to the cowardly attack in Pahalgam," she said.

Harshal Lele, who lost his father Sanjay Lele and relatives Atul Mone and Hemant Joshi in the terror attack, expressed a sense of closure after Operation Sindoor.

"I am satisfied, my late father would now be at peace. One of my uncles pleaded with the terrorists to let them go, but he was shot dead. No mercy was shown to him, nor to my other uncle or my father," he told reporters in Dombivli, Thane district.

The families of Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikary, two victims from West Bengal, called the operation a "step towards justice".

"I am happy that our country has hit deep into the heart of the terror camps. We would request that this attack must continue till terrorism is wiped out from our neighbourhood," Guha's wife said.

Odisha's Priya Darshani Achariya, who lost her husband Prashant Satpathy in the Pahalgam attack, said terrorists must live in fear and would now understand the value of a human life.

"I thank the government for taking such a bold step. Army personnel had assured me near the body of my husband that action would be taken, and that has happened today," she said.

Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi's wife Ashanya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for taking "revenge" on her husband's death.

While talking to PTI over the phone, Ashanya also said that PM Modi has kept his promise of pursuing the attackers and their backers "to the ends of the earth."

"Indian armed forces action has sent a clear message to the world that India will hunt the terrorists and their supporters down and will punish them," she said.

Kajalben Parmar from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, who lost her husband Yatish Parmar and their son Smit in the terror attack, urged the government to continue action against Pakistan till it is wiped out.

"I am very proud of the air strike carried out on Pakistan. I salute the armed forces and hail Bharat Mata. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and very happy for the strike. Keep carrying out such attacks and wipe out Pakistan, this is my prayer to Modi saheb,” she said.

Shitalben Kalathiya from Surat, wife of victim Shailesh Kalathiya, told the media that she was "very satisfied" with India's action against Pakistan.

"I am very happy with whatever the Modi government has done to bring to justice the people who came forward and shot my husband and others in the name of Hindus and Muslims. We have full faith in the government, and whatever it has done till now is proper," she said.

