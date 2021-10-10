Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) A girl, who went missing from her house in Reasi district about a fortnight back, was found in a village in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Mari village, lodged a report at the Reasi police station on September 26, stating that his daughter has gone missing from their home, a police spokesman said.

He said a missing report was registered and a search for the girl was launched.

"After meticulous track-following and hectic efforts, a team of Reasi police station zeroed upon and recovered the missing girl from Pagyal village in Tikri area of Udhampur district," the spokesman said.

He said the girl has been reunited with her parents, while further inquiry into the matter is going on.

