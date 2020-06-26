Pithoragarh, Jun 26 (PTI) The body of a man who had gone missing after returning from Mumbai around 20 days ago was found in Chera village on the outskirts of the town on Friday. Himanshu Bisht, 26, had gone missing last week but his family had not lodged any FIR, expecting him to return, Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar said. Bisht's badly putrefied body was found lying between two rocks in Chera village where he lived, he added.

Though the post mortem report is still awaited, it seems he fell to his death, the SI said.

Himanshu was suffering from depression, Govind Singh Bisht, a close relative, said.

