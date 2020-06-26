The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the result of class 12 HSSC board exam result 2020 today, June 26. The result was declared at 5:00 pm as decided by the board officials. Students can now check their Goa HSSC Result 2020 at the official website of GBSHSE; gbshse.gov.in. The results are declared for all the streams—Arts, Science and Commerce. Because of huge traffic, the Goa Board’s official website may run slow. In such case, students can check their class 12 board exam scores at third-party sites such as examresults.net. About 86.83% students passed in this year’s board exam.

Where to Check Goa 12th Result 2020?

The Goa HSSC result 2020 will be released at the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.gov.in. Along with the official website, GBSHSE will also release the scores on third-party sites such as examresults.net.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 Declared: Overall Statistics

Total number of students - 18,116

Overall Passing percentage - 86.83%

Number of students failed - 2367

Arts stream - 85.30%

Commerce stream - 92.82%

Science stream - 88.96%

Vocational stream - 88.91%

Overall girls passing percentage - 90.94%

Overall boys passing percentage - 87.43%

How to Check Goa 12th Result 2020?

Visit the official website of Goa board; gbshse.gov.in.

On the website, click on the Goa Board HSSC results 2020 link.

You will be guided to a new web page.

Submit your Goa Board class 12 exam roll numbers and other required credentials.

Your GBSHSE 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

The Goa Board GBSHSE had conducted the HSSC or class 12 board exams in the month of March 2020 but examinations for a few subjects were postponed due to the nation-wide Covid-19 lockdown. The pending exams were later conducted in May, 2020.

