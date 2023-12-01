Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 1 (ANI): Mizoram Police has issued a lookout notice for three escaped under-trial prisoners of Aizawl's Central Women Jail.

The three under-trial prisoners escaped from the Central Women's Jail in Aizawl in the early hours of Thursday between 1 am and 2 am.

The escapees have been identified as:

1. Niengboi (33), daughter of VT Kamboi from Churanchanpur

2. Lalruatsangi (28), daughter of Vungkhansuan from Thuampui, Aizawl

3. Lalchhanmawii (42), daughter of Lalvunga from Tuirial

The authorities are urging anyone with information regarding their present location or any other information that could assist the police in locating them to contact Zonuam Police Outpost at 8794747295 or the nearest police station or outpost as soon as possible. (ANI)

