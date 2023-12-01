Mumbai, December 1: A car hit a constable from the Kurla Traffic Department who had stopped it from making an illegal U-turn. The police have registered a case of attempted murder against the driver. The constable, Laxman Moser (49), was injured and taken to Fortis Hospital. A case was registered against the unidentified driver in connection with the incident.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the incident happened when Constable Laxman Mojkar (49) was on duty at the Kurla traffic signal and saw a Wagon R car trying to take a U-turn. He stopped the car, but the driver ignored him and ran over him. The driver then escaped from the spot. Mumbai Police Crime Branch Busts Child Trafficking Racket, 10 Accused Arrested.

The report said that Mojkar could not note down the car registration number or click its picture. Other policemen and locals helped Mojkar and took him to Noor Hospital first and then to Fortis Hospital. An x-ray showed that his lower hip bone was fractured. Doctors have advised a surgery, the report said.

A probe was launched after Constable Mojkar lodged a complaint against the driver for attempt to murder, rash driving and negligence at Kurla police station. Mumbai Police Save Man From Malad Doing Online Search for ‘Ways To Commit Suicide’ After Being Alerted by Interpol.

In another incident, a CISF constable in Mumbai died in October, a day after a 19-year-old allegedly rammed into him with his speeding BMW at an airport checkpost. The police said that the incident took place early in the morning after the teenager lost control of the vehicle. CISF constable Rahul Sharma had sustained grievous injuries after he fell on his head and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri, according to the police.

