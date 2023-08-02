Aizawl, Aug 2 (PTI) A total of 52.8 kg of heroin, 32.93 kg of methamphetamine and 92.27 kg of ganja have been seized in Mizoram from January to July this year, a statement issued by the excise and narcotics department said. Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Forced to Drink Sanitiser for Resisting Molestation Bid in Bareilly. Officials of the department have seized 280 gm of heroin in Siaha town on Monday and arrested two persons. Also Read | &amp;lsquo;Situation in Violence-Hit Manipur Is Serious&amp;rsquo;: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ahead of Opposition Delegation Meeting With President Draupadi Murmu (Watch Video). The two arrested persons, identified as Vanhnuaithanga (25) and Rodingliana (29), were booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)