Bareilly, August 1: Tragedy struck in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, August 1, when a 16-year-old girl lost her life allegedly after being compelled to consume sanitiser by a group of men during their molestation attempt, according to police reports.

The girl's family and relatives, aggrieved by the incident, staged a protest, and the body of the deceased was placed on a road, demanding the arrest of the accused. The demonstration caused traffic disruption for over two hours. According to multiple reports, the unfortunate event unfolded on July 27 when the Class 11 student was on her way back home from school. UP Juvenile Home Alleged Sexual Abuse Case: Girls of Correctional Home in Saharanpur Allege Being Harassed and Molested by Manager, Five Employees Sacked.

One of the accused, Udesh Rathor (21), residing in the Math Lakshmipur area, approached her and made a sexual assault attempt. Three other men soon joined him. As the girl resisted their advances, they forcibly administered the sanitiser, as reported by Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati. The victim's brother tried to intervene, but he was subjected to a beating by the accused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Molests Student on Pretext of Confiscating Colours From Student on Holi in Mirzapur, Arrested (Disturbing Video).

Shockingly, they even recorded the incident on video and shared it on social media. The girl's condition deteriorated after being force-fed the sanitiser, leading to her admission to a private hospital. Later, she was referred to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival, stated the police. SP Bhati remarked, "Whatever facts emerge in the post-mortem, action will be initiated accordingly."

Subsequently, during the evening, while taking the body home after the post-mortem, the family members placed it on the road. Only after receiving assurance of a fair investigation and the immediate arrest of the accused did they lift the blockade, which lasted approximately two-and-a-half hours, according to police sources. The search for the accused is underway as four police teams have been assembled and deployed in the area.

