Siaha (Mizoram) [India], January 19 (ANI): Assam Rifles seized illegal foreign currency and apprehended one individual in Mizoram's Siaha district, a release said.

"Based on specific intelligence received from own sources regarding movement of illegal foreign currency, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by Assam Rifles on 16 January in general area Lungbun in Siaha District, Mizoram," it said.

"At approximately 11:30 am, the party intercepted a suspicious vehicle, at a road junction in Lungbun village. A thorough search led to recovery of Burmese Kyat amounting to 1,40,82,000. One individual involved in the illegal transportation was also apprehended," it added.

The recovered foreign currency along with the apprehended individual has been handed over to Police authorities for further legal proceedings, it said.

Earlier, the Assam Rifles recovered 11.062 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 33.186 crore, officials said.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking near the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles on January 2 conducted a joint operation with the Mizoram Police in the general area of Kaifang, district Saitual, Mizoram, according to an official press release.

During the operation, unusual movement was detected near the suspected location. A swift and thorough search resulted in the recovery of 11.062 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 33.186 crore.

The seized contraband and a vehicle were handed over to Mizoram Police, Saitual, for detailed investigation and further legal action. One person, Hasan Ali, a resident of Badarpur district, Assam, was also apprehended in the operation. (ANI)

