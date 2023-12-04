New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has secured its first victory in Tuichang, triumphing over the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA, according to the Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI, W Chhuanawma, the ZPM candidate from Tuichang assembly constituency registered victory after defeating MNF candidate Tawnluia.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Asaduddin Owaisi-Led AIMIM Retains Seven Seats in State but Vote Share Drops by 2.22%.

Early counting trends in Mizoram on Monday showed the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) edging towards victory with majority.

As per the latest data available with the poll body, the ZPM was seen leading in 28 assembly constituencies, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) was leading in 7 seats.

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: ZPM Leading in 27 Seats, Ruling MNF Ahead on 9 Seats, Congress on One and BJP on Three.

The Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in one seat and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three seats.

The counting of votes in elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly began Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Four major contenders are in fray in the northeastern state, which voted to elect its 40-member legislative assembly on November 7.

These include the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the BJP.

Mizoram's political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987.

The President of the MNF and Chief Minister, Zoramthanga, stands out as one of the most prominent figures in this election.The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on November 7, with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) facing a stout challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP.

ZPM is positioning itself as the primary challenger in this election, has nominated their party vice president, Lalthansanga, as a contender against the three-time Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)