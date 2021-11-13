Aizawl, Nov 13 (PTI) Mizoram banned firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials during the festive season, an official said on Saturday.

The state government also banned the sale and possession of toy guns, which have bullets, during Christmas and New Year, he said.

The state government would make efforts in an aggressive manner along with civil society organisations and local and village councils to ensure the ban, he added.

Aizawl's Superintendent of Police C Lalruaia said a special team constituted by the state police has been conducting regular checks on shops and godowns in the district.

He urged the people to refrain from bursting, selling and buying firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials to enjoy a pollution-free festive season.

