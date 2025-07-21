Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Mizoram government has announced that it will initiate the biometric enrolment process for displaced persons from Myanmar and Bangladeshi nationals who are taking shelter in Mizoram.

According to officials, the enrollment drive is set to begin this month, starting at Ramthar Camp and expanding to eight other camps.

A training session on the 'Foreigners Identification Portal & Biometric Enrolment' for displaced persons from Myanmar and Bangladeshi nationals was held on July 18 at the Police Computer Training Centre, SP Office, Lunglei District. The training was organised by the District Level Committee on Myanmar & Bangladesh Refugees (DLCMBR), aimed at equipping officials for the proper identification and enrolment of displaced persons.

The session was chaired by Sub-Deputy Commissioner Lalnunchhani Hnamte. Additional SP of Lunglei district, K. Beihmotaosa, briefed on steps taken so far, including the formation of 10 Biometric Enrolment Teams and equipment requisition from the Home Department.

A total of 27 team members were trained by Master Trainers CZ Lalnilianpuia and C. Lalremruata through practical and interactive sessions. According to the officials of the state Home department, more than 30,000 displaced Myanmar nationals are presently staying in 11 districts of Mizoram.

Apart from Myanmar nationals, more than 2,300 Bangladeshi nationals are staying in Mizoram.

On July 14, Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi and discussed several key issues concerning the development of Mizoram.

CM Office Mizoram X account posted pictures from the meeting and wrote, "Chief Minister Shri @Lal_Duhoma met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi today and discussed key development issues of Mizoram."

According to the post on X, "The Chief Minister raised important matters including the Thenzawl Peace City Project, requested to declare the Aizawl-Thenzawl road as a National Highway, and the implementation progress of the Handholding Policy". (ANI)

