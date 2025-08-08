Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 8 (ANI): Mizoram Governor, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), visited Lunglei District on Friday and engaged with senior Government officials, Non-Governmental Organisations, Church leaders and Ex-Servicemen, said a press statement.

He also visited the 20 Assam Rifles Headquarters, where he interacted with personnel and also laid a wreath at the War Memorial to honour fallen soldiers.

Upon arrival at Kawmzawl Helipad, the Governor was received by Addl. DC Pi Rochuangkimi Khenglawt and SP Pu J Lalmuankima. The 2nd Battalion of the Mizoram Armed Police accorded a Guard of Honour, while the Pipe Band from the 2nd Battalion MAP English Medium School welcomed him with a splendid musical performance.

At a meeting with government department heads in the Lunglei DC's Conference Hall, Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh commended the effective implementation of welfare schemes through the Deputy Commissioner's office, describing them as exemplary.

He urged officials to address the challenges faced by marginalised communities with viable solutions and sustained efforts. Highlighting the Central Government's significant investments in education, he noted the establishment of esteemed institutions such as Eklavya Model Residential Schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in Mizoram.

He encouraged public participation to leverage these institutions for entry into Central Services and other top jobs in the country.

The Governor also emphasised the Central Government's commitment to welfare schemes for women, children, youth, farmers, and underprivileged communities, urging officials to ensure these initiatives deliver tangible benefits. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts across departments to achieve optimal outcomes.

Advocating for stringent enforcement of law and order, as well as measures to combat substance abuse, he called upon Non-Governmental Organisations and Churches to work closely with the government. He underscored the importance of addressing issues concerning neighbouring countries and regional developments with vigilance, urging citizens to cooperate responsibly with authorities to uphold law and safeguard the state.

Lunglei Addl. DC Pi Rochuangkimi Khenglawt delivered a welcome address, providing an overview of Lunglei District's progress and ongoing initiatives under the Deputy Commissioner's office. She highlighted the Healthy Lunglei District Campaign, which has organised 39 camps to combat Non-Communicable Diseases.

She also elaborated on Project LEAP for supporting individuals with disabilities, the Good Governance Campaign (Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore) implemented in six villages, Project BLOOM for maternal and child health in the Aspirational Rural Development Block of Lungsen, and the Elementary English Literacy Programme.

Lunglei SP Pu J. Lalmuankima apprised the Governor on law enforcement efforts in the district. He reported that, as of July this year, 89 cases were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 127 under local and special laws. Thirteen cases related to heroin trafficking were recorded, with 1,625.88 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 48,66,450, seized. Two arm-related cases were also registered.

The interactive session concluded with a vote of thanks by Addl. DC Pi Zoramdini, formally closing the proceedings.

Following the meeting, the Governor visited the 20 Assam Rifles Headquarters at Lunglawn, where Commandant Colonel Jaswinder Singh, SM, briefed him on their operations. He also met with representatives of Non-Governmental Organisations, Church leaders, and Ex-Servicemen at the Lunglei Circuit House. His visit culminated with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Chanmari War Memorial to pay tribute to martyred soldiers. (ANI)

