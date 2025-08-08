New Delhi, August 8: The government has procured 3 lakh tonnes of onion this year for its price stabilisation buffer, and a calibrated release from the stocks is expected to start from September in order to keep prices under control, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Friday.

Pertinently, unlike previous years, prices of major vegetables like potato, onion and tomato are under control this monsoon season. In the case of potato and onion, higher production in 2024-25 over the previous year ensures sufficient supply and a substantially lower retail price than last year, the statement said. National Onion Day 2025 Recipes: From French Onion Soup to Onion Tart, 5 Delicious Things To Prepare at Home and Celebrate the Day (Watch Videos).

"Food commodity prices have largely remained stable and well-contained throughout the current calendar year. As of today, the prices of most commodities monitored by the Department of Consumer Affairs are exhibiting either a stable or declining trend on a year-on-year basis. The reported 14 per cent decrease in the cost of a homemade thali in July 2025 further reflects the continued moderation of food inflation during the month," the ministry said in a statement.

The retail prices of tomatoes prevailing at various centres across the country are influenced by temporary localised factors rather than any fundamental demand-supply imbalance or production shortfall, the statement said. In this context, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) has been procuring tomatoes from Azadpur Mandi since August 4 and is selling them to consumers at prices with minimal margins. A similar initiative was undertaken by the NCCF in previous years as well. National Onion Rings Day 2024: Easy and Delicious Recipes To Make Crunchy Onion Rings at Home (Watch Videos).

To date, the NCCF has sold 27,307 kgs of tomatoes at retail prices ranging from Rs 47 to Rs 60 per kg, depending on the procurement cost. Retail sales are being conducted through the NCCF’s stationary outlets at Nehru Place, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, and Rajiv Chowk, as well as through 6–7 mobile vans operating at various locations across the city, according to the official statement.

The current average retail price of tomatoes in Delhi, at Rs 73 per kg, is primarily the result of heavy rainfall in the northern and north-western regions of the country since the last week of July. This weather-related disruption caused prices to spike to as high as Rs 85 per kg by the end of July. However, with the recovery and stabilisation of daily arrivals at the Azadpur mandi over the past week, both mandi and retail prices have begun to decline.

In contrast, major cities such as Chennai and Mumbai, which have not experienced abnormal weather conditions in recent weeks, have not witnessed a similar price surge. The current average retail prices of tomatoes in Chennai and Mumbai are Rs 50 per kg and Rs 58 per kg, respectively -- substantially lower than the prevailing price in Delhi. At present, the all-India average retail prices of tomato is Rs 52 per kg, which is still lower than Rs 54 per kg last year and Rs 136 per kg in 2023, the statement added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).