Aizawl, Jan 2 (PTI) Mizoram on Thursday bade farewell to outgoing governor Hari Babu Kambhampati with a ceremonial send-off at the state's lone airport in Lengpui.

Kambhampati will assume his new role as Odisha governor on Friday.

Speaking at the event hosted by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Kambhampati expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and affection he received during his three years and five months' tenure.

Lalduhoma thanked the outgoing governor for his contributions for overall development of the state.

He wished him success in his new role and extended an invitation to visit Mizoram in the near future.

The ceremonial send-off function was attended by Assembly speaker Lalbiakzama, home minister K Sapdanga, PWD minister Vanlalhlana, chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena, DGP Anil Shukla and other dignitaries.

Kambhampati will be replaced by former army chief General Vijay Kumar Singh, who will be sworn in on January 9.

