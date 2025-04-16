Aizawl, Apr 16 (PTI) The Centre urged civil society organisations in Mizoram to support its decision to fence the India-Myanmar border, a leader of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) claimed on Wednesday.

Leaders of five organisations, including YMA and apex students' outfit Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), met Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the decision to fence the border and withdraw the Free Movement Regime (FMR), he said.

CYMA general secretary Malsawmliana said that during the meeting, the leaders urged the Centre to give importance to the sentiments of the Mizo people.

Mohan requested the organisations not to oppose but to support the Centre's initiative, he said.

The home secretary also told the leaders that the Centre will provide financial aid through the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to combat the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse in Mizoram, he said.

India shares a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar, and of that, 510 km is in Mizoram.

Several outfits in the Northeast have been opposing the Centre's decision to fence the border, stating that it would sever the ethnic and cultural ties between communities.

