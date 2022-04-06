Aizawl, Apr 6 (PTI) Mizoram reported 149 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 26 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,25,112, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 fatality remained at 687 as the state had not reported any new fatality since Monday, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 XE Variant: Here’s All You Need To Know About New Omicron Variant XE.

The 149 fresh cases were detected from 1,423 samples tested. The single-day positivity rate is 10.47 per cent.

Mizoram now has 755 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,23,670 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 157 people on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 5th Roza of Ramadan on April 7 in Lucknow, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.36 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 19 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state Immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.30 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday and 6.70 lakh of them have received both doses of the vaccine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)