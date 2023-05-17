Aizawl, May 17 (PTI) The Mizo National Front (MNF) on Wednesday claimed to have secured majority in Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district after a total of five members from the BJP and Congress joined the ruling party of the state.

In the 20-member CADC, the magic number to form the board is 11 and the MNF'strength has now gone up to 15 following defection of three BJP members and two Congress members.

Also Read | Heatwave in India: India's April Heatwaves Were ’30 Times More Likely' Due of Climate Change, Say Scientists.

MNF Legislative Party leader Rasik Mohan Chakma said, “The party staked claim to form the board in CADC before attaining the magic figure as it was the single largest party with 10 members.”

The May 9 elections to the CADC threw up a hung House as no party was able to secure the magic figure of 11. While the MNF won 10 out of 19 seats where elections were conducted, the BJP won five and the Congress four.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar Corruption Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing on CBI Plea in Case Against Karnataka Pradesh Congress President to July 14.

Chakma said three of the five elected BJP candidates defected to the MNF last week while two Congress members joined the party on Tuesday.

Polling was not held in one constituency, Rengkhashya, on May 9 due to the death of a BJP candidate in a clash on May 4. Election to the constituency was held on Wednesday and the result will be declared on Friday.

The CADC was formed under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1972 for the Chakma tribal in Mizoram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)