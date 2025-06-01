Serchhip (Mizoram) [India], June 1 (ANI): One person has been killed due to continuous heavy rains and landslide in Mizoram's Serchhip town, according to officials.

Heavy rains since May 30 have wreaked havoc across Serchhip district, Mizoram, resulting in significant property damage and road blockages.

Also Read | Train Accident Averted on Delhi-Saharanpur Railway Line After 10-Foot-Long Iron Pipe Found on Track in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli (Watch Video).

In a press statement, Directorate of Information & Public Relations, Mizoram said that a landslide in Serchhip town claimed the life of Ramzolura, a resident of P&E Veng.

"The incident occurred amid ongoing landslides and flooding triggered by incessant rainfall over the past two days," said the press statement.

Also Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma Led-BJP Government in Assam Concerned for Power, Money, Land, Syndicate, Alleges Gaurav Gogoi.

The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), led by Incident Commander and Additional Deputy Commissioner Lalrinzuala, convened an emergency meeting to coordinate relief and response efforts.

District authorities have since visited multiple affected sites across the town.

Four houses collapsed due to landslides at the Dinthar Veng area, caused by an accompanying earthquake, blocking roads. Several households have been evacuated.

At the P&E Veng area, three homes were destroyed, four families displaced, and four roadblocks were reported, one fatality, Ramzolura, confirmed at the Chanmari area, two houses collapsed.

At the Field Veng area in the district, four families were evacuated from their homes.

The main road in the Tuikhuah Veng area is blocked due to the collapse of a retaining wall, and one house collapsed in the Chhim Veng area.

One family was evacuated in the Hmar Veng area, another from the AOC Veng area, and three families were evacuated in the Vengchung area.

Eight locations were reported as affected. Efforts to clear and repair the roads are underway, though numerous vehicles remain stranded.

Official damage assessment reports are still pending. The district's electricity supply has been severely affected.

Falling trees and landslides have damaged power lines in Serchhip.

District authorities urged residents to remain cautious and follow official advisories as restoration and relief efforts continue.

On Saturday, flash floods and multiple landslides in Mizoram killed four people, according to the officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)