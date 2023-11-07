Champhai (Mizoram) [India], November 7 (ANI): A 101-year-old voter set an example by casting his vote in the 24-Champhai South Assembly Constituency in Mizoram.

The centenarian, Pu Rualhnudala came to vote along with his 86-year-old wife, Pi Thanghleithluaii, setting couple goals in this season of assembly elections.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Not Served Tea, Doctor Leaves Operation Theatre Mid-Surgery in Nagpur.

In another inspiring case, a 96-year-old visually challenged voter chose not to cast his vote through the postal ballot but physically came to 1417 Saron Veng-II in Aizawl to cast his vote.

Earlier in the day, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was unable to cast his vote in the Mizoram assembly elections since the electronic voting machine had malfunctioned.

Also Read | Sensex Declines 216.73 Points to 64741.96; Nifty Skids 63.05 Points to 19,348.70 As Markets Decline in Early Trade After Three Days of Rally.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, state Congress chief Lalsawta, Zoram People's Movement working president K Sapdanga cast their vote as voting got underway in the state.

Polling for the Mizoram Assembly began on Tuesday, the counting of which is scheduled on December 3. The voting began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue till 3 p.m. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)